Turkmen business delegation incorporates Dutch agriculture companies' experience

The Turkmen delegation, consisting of representatives of the private sector, members of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, and representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, is taking part in the international exhibition 'GreenTech Amsterdam 2024' in the Netherlands from June 10 through 14, 2024, News.az reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, the delegation held several meetings with key Dutch organizations responsible for business relations, including those focused on agricultural technologies, sustainable practices, etc.During their visit to the Netherlands, Turkmen entrepreneurs visited Dutch companies working in the fields of seed production, greenhouse technologies, and water-saving systems.The Embassy notes that these visits provided practical skills and knowledge about modern agricultural technologies that can be applied in Turkmenistan.Within the framework of 'GreenTech Amsterdam 2024', the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium held a forum that brought together representatives of foreign companies, Turkmen businesses, and international financial institutions.The Forum has become a convenient platform for discussing the possibilities of cooperation and attracting investments in the agricultural sector of Turkmenistan.Meanwhile, the agro-industrial sector of Turkmenistan is actively developing due to the introduction of modern technologies and increased investments in agriculture, which contributes to increased productivity and product quality.An important role in this process is played by cooperation with foreign companies that help introduce advanced agrotechnical solutions and contribute to the growth of agricultural exports.

News.Az