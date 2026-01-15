Tusk: Poland will not send troops to Greenland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland will not deploy soldiers to Greenland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, warning that an attack by one NATO country on the territory of another would mark “the end of the world as we know it.”

“We are not planning to send Polish soldiers to Greenland,” Tusk said during a conference when asked if Warsaw would follow France, Germany, and Nordic countries in strengthening their military presence there, News.Az reports, citing TVP World.

Tusk cautioned that any U.S. attempt to seize the island by force would undermine the foundations of Western security.

“A conflict, or an attempt to take the territory of one NATO member by another – especially the United States – would be the end of the world as we know it, a world that has guaranteed our security for decades,” he said.

He added that if transatlantic relations—which he described as “the foundation of our civilization”—were to collapse, Europe would have to establish a new security framework with partners loyal to the Western project.

Tusk called a U.S. military intervention “a catastrophe from our point of view” and said that the NATO-based world order has historically restrained “forces of evil,” ranging from communism to terrorism.

While emphasizing his critical stance on recent developments “on the other side of the Atlantic,” Tusk noted that no scenario could be ruled out. “Considering the actions of President Trump’s administration so far, every scenario is possible,” he said.

Tusk’s comments came a day after Denmark and Greenland held high-level talks in Washington with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid rising tensions over Greenland’s future.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the talks were “frank” and “constructive” but failed to bridge what he called a “fundamental disagreement” with the United States.

“Denmark is by all means on the right side of history,” Rasmussen said.

Greenland’s foreign minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, said the island wanted closer cooperation with Washington but rejected U.S. ownership, noting that Greenlanders overwhelmingly oppose coming under American control.

Trump, on the other hand, continued the aggressive rhetoric after the trilateral talks, saying: “There’s everything we can do.”

“You found that out last week with Venezuela,” he added, in apparent reference to the U.S. kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

