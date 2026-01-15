First European troops land in Greenland - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first European troops have already arrived in Greenland to help boost the Arctic island’s security after talks between representatives of Denmark, Greenland and the United States.

One aircraft carrying Danish and French special forces and reconnaissance units landed in Nuuk overnight, while a second plane touched down in the western part of the territory, News.Az reports, citing the German newspaper Bild.

Both planes reportedly had their transponders switched off.

▶️ The first military personnel from European countries arrived in Greenland at night, — Bild



According to the tabloid, a Hercules military transport aircraft of the Danish army landed at Nuuk Airport. On board were not only Danish military personnel, but also representatives of…

Additional troops from the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Norway are expected to arrive on the island today, though Norway has only deployed two soldiers.

Earlier, Denmark sent military equipment and an advance unit to Greenland as part of the wider deployment.

