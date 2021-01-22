TV lessons in Azerbaijan to continue until end of academic year, minister says

TV lessons in Azerbaijan will continue until the end of the academic year, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at a briefing on Friday.

In some cases, the number of pupils in classes is more than 40, Amrullayev said.

“This can create problems in terms of the epidemiological situation if the learning process is resumed,” the minister added.

The minister stressed that such classes in Azerbaijan make up about 0.4 percent of the total number.

News.Az