Two arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized

Two arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized
As reported by News.Az with reference to local police, two persons were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district, and arms along with ammunition were recovered from their possession. The operation took place on Saturday, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the suspects or potential links to militant groups, but an investigation is under way.


