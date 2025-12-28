Two arrested in Manipur, arms and ammunition seized
- 28 Dec 2025 14:22
- 28 Dec 2025 19:14
- 1044343
- India
- Share https://news.az/news/two-arrested-in-manipur-arms-and-ammunition-seized Copied
Image used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Pichumani K.
As reported by News.Az with reference to local police, two persons were arrested in Manipur’s Imphal East district, and arms along with ammunition were recovered from their possession. The operation took place on Saturday, officials confirmed on Sunday.
Authorities have not yet disclosed further details about the suspects or potential links to militant groups, but an investigation is under way.