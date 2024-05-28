Two Azerbaijani boxers win qualifying tournament

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2nd World Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournament continues in the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, News.az reports.

In the evening session of the fifth day of competition, two more athletes of the Azerbaijani national team entered the ring.In the 1/16 finals, Shamil Askerov (57 kg) met with Rujakran Jantrong (Thailand). The match ended in victory for the Azerbaijani boxer with a score of 3:0 (30:26, 28:28, 30:26, 29:27, 28:28). He will challenge Caleb Tirado (Puerto Rico) in his third fight. The meeting will take place on May 30.Zeinab Ragimova also advanced to the 1/8 finals. The athlete, competing in the 54 kg weight category, knocked out Itati Zuleta (Bolivia) in the first fight. She won with a score of 5:0 (30:27, 29:28, 30:27, 29:28, 29:28). Ragimova will fight her next fight on June 1 against Ornella Havyariman (Burundi).The licensed tournament will end on June 3.

News.Az