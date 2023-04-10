Two Azerbaijani servicemen go missing in Nakhchivan

Two Azerbaijani servicemen go missing in Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army have gone missing in the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The servicemen have gone missing in the direction of Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, according to the ministry.

“Due to unfavorable weather conditions, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army lost their way,” the ministry said.

The ministry noted that all necessary measures are being taken to find the servicemen.

News.Az