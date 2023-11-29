Two Azerbaijani wrestlers crowned world military champions in Baku
Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev and Ali Rahimzade have claimed gold medals at the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku.
Three-time world champion Aliyev secured the medal in the men`s 70kg weight class, while Rahimzade triumphed in the -65kg weight division.
The championship will run until December 2.