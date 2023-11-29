Yandex metrika counter

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers crowned world military champions in Baku

Azerbaijani Haji Aliyev and Ali Rahimzade have claimed gold medals at the 36th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku.

Three-time world champion Aliyev secured the medal in the men`s 70kg weight class, while Rahimzade triumphed in the -65kg weight division.

The championship will run until December 2.


News.Az 

