Two dead after Israeli strike on Iran state broadcaster

A news editor and another employee of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) have died after the company's headquarters was hit in an Israeli strike on Monday, Iranian state media IRNA is reporting, News.az reports citing BBC. Iranian media previously reported that at least one staff member was killed.

Dramatic footage from a live broadcast showed blasts being heard and studio lights going out, as debris fell over the studio.

IRIB resumed broadcasting hours after the attack.

News.Az