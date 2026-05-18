Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound flotilla in international waters - VIDEO

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Israeli naval forces have begun intercepting and seizing boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is attempting to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza, in international waters in the Mediterranean Sea, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier, Israel warned the “participants in this provocation to change course and turn back immediately,” according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The flotilla reported that it had detected “suspicious” movements earlier in the day involving unidentified ships and boats near its vessels, shortly after announcing that it had entered international waters.

#عاجل | مراسل الجزيرة: البحرية الإسرائيلية تأمر الناشطين في أسطول الصمود بإيقاف محركات السفن والمراكب

- الجيش الإسرائيلي يبدأ اعتراض سفن أسطول الصمود pic.twitter.com/WqDzxvQfEV — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) May 18, 2026

The convoy, consisting of 54 boats, departed on Thursday from the Turkish port city of Marmaris as part of a renewed effort to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which has been in place since 2007.

News.Az