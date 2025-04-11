Two dead as fans, police clash ahead of Copa Libertadores match in Chile

Two dead as fans, police clash ahead of Copa Libertadores match in Chile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people died after fans and police clashed outside the Monumental Stadium in Santiago ahead of a game in South America's Copa Libertadores football tournament on Thursday, Chilean authorities said.

The fatalities happened shortly before the game between Chile's Colo Colo and Brazilian club Fortaleza, when police blocked around 100 fans when they attempted to enter the stadium, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

There were conflicting accounts of how the fatalities occurred, with local media reporting that one of the dead was a 13-year-old boy.

The other victim was an 18-year-old woman, according to a relative at the hospital where she was treated.

The fans died after being caught underneath a fence which collapsed, local prosecutor Francisco Morales.

"What is known is that one of the fences crushed these two (people) and an investigation is underway into whether a police car was involved in the death," Morales told reporters.

Barbara Perez, the sister of the 18-year-old woman who died, said a police vehicle had driven over the fence after it fell on her relative.

"It drove over her and crushed her completely," Perez told reporters outside the medical facility where her sister died.

"She arrived with no vital signs, she had a ticket in her hand and ID."

Police general Alex Bahamondes said a police officer has been charged in the case and that "statements are being taken regarding the events."

Despite the tragic scenes outside the ground, the football match later kicked off before being canceled due to crowd trouble.

South American football's governing body CONMEBOL issued a statement following the cancellation.

"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the Monumental Stadium before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza," the federation said.

"We express our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones."

News.Az