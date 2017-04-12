Two dead, four injured after building under construction collapses in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the injured was rendered first aid at the scene, three others were taken to the Baku Clinical Medical Center.

Two people died and four others were injured after a building under construction collapsed at Green City recreational center in Baku’s Sabail district on Wednesday, Health Ministry spokesperson Liya Bayramova told APA.



The search-and-rescue operation is continuing at the accident site.

