Two dead in plane crash on Massachusetts highway - VIDEO

Two people were killed in a plane crash on a Massachusetts highway on Monday, Oct. 13, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A Rhode Island couple - Thomas Perkins, 68, and Agatha Perkins, 66, - died after their small aircraft crashed on Interstate 195 near Exit 22 in Dartmouth, Mass.

Around 8 a.m., their Socata TBM 700 plane crashed shortly after their takeoff from New Bedford Regional Airport.

Thomas, who was a licensed pilot, was piloting the plane. Agatha was the only other occupant on board. They were headed for Kenosha, Wisc., with an expected arrival time at 10:09 a.m., per Channel 2 News.

It remains unclear what caused the crash. An airport employee told Boston 25 that he didn’t hear or notice anything strange with the plane taxiing to the runway. At the time of the crash, a Nor'easter was imminent, and Massachusetts had rain, gusty winds and poor visibility.

The couple were reportedly philanthropists in their Rhode Island community of Aquidneck Island. They are survived by their two children, Emily and Owen.

