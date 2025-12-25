Two dead, nine injured in Baku bus crash - VIDEO

Two people were killed and nine others injured in a bus crash in Baku’s Garadagh district on December 25, authorities reported.

The incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. when the No. 122 bus, operating on the Lokbatan–Cheyildag–Lokbatan route, crashed near the settlement of Sahil, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Emergency medical teams responded immediately. Nine victims — four women, four men, and one child — received urgent care at the scene before being transported to the Clinical Medical Center.

Two people, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead before reaching the hospital.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

