Two dead, several injured after car rams into crowd in Germany’s Mannheim – VIDEO/UPDATED

Emergency services and police stand at Paradeplatz in Mannheim, Germany, following the incident on Monday. (René Priebe/dpa via AP)

At least two people were killed and several injured on Monday as a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the western city of Mannheim, authorities said.

Police said a suspect was in custody, adding that it was unclear if others had been involved, News.Az reports, citing German media.

German police on Monday said one person was killed and several injured as a car drove into a pedestrian zone in the western city of Mannheim.

A suspect is in custody, police said, adding that it was unclear if any others had been involved.

Several cities across Germany are holding parades on Monday to mark the carnival season.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser canceled her participation in a carnival parade in Cologne and was being briefed on the incident, a ministry spokesperson said.

"The rescue of human lives, care of the injured and the initial investigations by the authorities in Mannheim are now the priority," the spokesperson added.

People have been urged to avoid the entire city centre of Mannheim and take a ‘wide detour’ as police race to the scene, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Unconfirmed footage circulating on social media shows injure lying on the street ad emergency services tend to them.

Police confirmed there is currently anoperation in Mannheim city center, in the area around Wasserturm and Plankenkopf.

A statement said: ‘Police and rescue services are on their way.

‘Further information is not yet available. In this context, there may be temporary traffic disruptions in the city center.’

A man whose daughter has taken shelter in a flower shop nearby the scene of the suspected attack told Metro that at least 15 people rushed inside as the incident unfolded.

He said: ‘She is currently in a flower store with around15 other people in safety… there are a lot of emergency services on the way and people are being asked to move away from the streets and get to safety.’

