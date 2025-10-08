Two dead, two missing after Madrid building collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish emergency services have recovered two bodies from the rubble following the collapse of a building under construction in central Madrid on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that two other individuals remain missing, while several construction workers sustained injuries in the incident, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Emergency services said on X that firefighters were working at the scene near the Plaza Mayor, which is popular with tourists, "after the collapse of various floor slabs".

The central government's top representative in the Madrid region, Francisco Martin Aguirre, told reporters at the scene that the collapse "caused the different floors to also give way down to the basement of the building".

"The damage there is very severe, and the possible impact on adjacent buildings is also being analysed," he said.

Madrid's municipal police told AFP neighbouring buildings were being evacuated.

The total number of injuries was unclear.

Martin Aguirre said the toll "at the moment is estimated to be around 10, mostly minor, injuries".

But Inmaculada Sanz, deputy mayor and a top security official at Madrid town hall, later provided a toll of three injured.

The emergency services had also initially reported three injured workers, "none serious".

Madrid's mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said on X that one of the injured workers had been taken to hospital.

Martin Aguirre also initially reported four missing people, with Sanz adding that they were three men and a woman.

Late Tuesday Martinez-Almeida said that the bodies of two of the missing had been found, at least one of them a man, and that emergency services were still searching for the other two.

The former office building was being reconverted into a hotel, with data on Madrid town hall's website showing that a permit had been granted in February.

According to the land registry, the building had six storeys with a total surface area of 6,745 square metres (nearly 73,000 square feet).

