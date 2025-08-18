Two firefighters killed in Osaka building blaze, four injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out Monday morning in a seven-story building in Osaka’s Minami district, killing two firefighters and injuring four others, local media reported.

The blaze, reported around 9:50 a.m. local time on the first floor of the building housing restaurants and businesses, sent thick black smoke and bright red flames into the air, according to national broadcaster NHK, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Fire crews deployed 51 fire trucks and a helicopter to battle the flames. Approximately 40 square meters of the building and part of an adjacent structure were damaged before the fire was largely brought under control about three hours later.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire. The site is located in Osaka’s busy Minami entertainment district, a popular area for tourists and shoppers.

News.Az