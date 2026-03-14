News.az
Baku, Azerbaijan
10.4°C
50.7°F
Feels like:
8.1°C
8.1°F
| Partly Cloudy
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Weather
Currency Converter
News
Sharjah
Tag:
Sharjah
Oil tanker burns off UAE coast after Iran claims attack on U.S.-linked vessel -
VIDEO
14 Mar 2026-11:12
Latest News
Seoul reports North Korea launches about 10 ballistic missiles
Microsoft to eliminate shader wait times in PC games
Saudi air defenses down four drones
Rural Australia faces critical fuel shortages
Emirates, Qatar Airways see empty business cabins
Iran war causes over 6 million airline seat cancellations
Oil tanker burns off UAE coast after Iran claims attack on U.S.-linked vessel -
VIDEO
Madia Torebayeva: New constitution to allow Kazakhstan to respond faster to external and internal challenges - INTERVIEW
Türkiye's Baykar unveils new long-range K2 attack drone
Two unmanned boats strike tanker at Khor Al Zubair Port
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31