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Two injured after Iranian missile hits Sharjah telecom building

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Two injured after Iranian missile hits Sharjah telecom building
Source: Gulf Business

Two people were wounded after a ballistic missile launched from Iran struck an administrative building belonging to the Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the Sharjah Central Region, UAE, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

As a result of the strike, two Pakistani nationals were wounded and hospitalized.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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