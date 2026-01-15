Two injured in Tokyo apartment stabbing, suspect arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man was arrested Thursday in Tokyo for allegedly stabbing two men who came to his apartment for forced eviction proceedings, police reported.

The suspect, believed to be in his 40s, was taken into custody several hundred meters from the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

One victim, a company employee, was unconscious and in critical condition, while the other, a court enforcement officer, suffered minor injuries. Both victims are in their 60s.

Police said an emergency call reporting the incident in Suginami Ward was made around 10:15 a.m. The suspect had reportedly fallen behind on rent payments.

Authorities also reported a fire broke out in the apartment, with investigators suspecting the man ignited a gas cylinder for a portable stove during the altercation.

