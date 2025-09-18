Two Israelis killed in shooting attack at West Bank-Jordan border crossing -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Israeli men were killed in a suspected shooting attack near Allenby Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, the Magen David Adom emergency service says.

According to medics, both victims of the attack died after they were critically injured by the gunfire, News.Az reports, citing The Times of Israel.

Security forces are still scanning the area for additional suspects.

Some Hebrew media reports say the assailant in the apparent shooting attack arrived from Jordan inside an aid truck heading to the Gaza Strip. Channel 12 reports that he is involved in the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Strip and had an Israeli permit.

After he shot two Israelis, one of whom has died while the other is in critical condition, Israeli forces returned and apparently killed the shooter, according to the reports.

News.Az