Singapore reports steep decline in dengue cases

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Over 600 dengue cases were reported as of Friday in Singapore, a decrease of 66 percent as compared to the same period last year, according to Singapore's National Environment Agency (NEA) in a statement on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This is significantly lower than the same period in 2024 and 2025.

Over 4,000 dengue cases were reported in 2025, a decrease of 70 percent compared with 2024's 13,651 cases, the statement said.

As the Southeast Asian country enters the traditional peak dengue season of May to October, NEA launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2026 on Saturday, according to the statement.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Janil Puthucheary urged the public to stay vigilant and eradicate mosquito breeding sources to minimize the risk of dengue transmission in the community.

As dengue is endemic in Singapore, several risk factors remain. Singapore's role as an international transport hub, low population immunity and the circulation of all four dengue virus serotypes all heighten transmission risk, said NEA in the statement.

News.Az