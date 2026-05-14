Yandex metrika counter

Vessel seized off UAE’s Fujairah heads toward Iranian waters: UKMTO

  • Middle East
  • Share
Vessel seized off UAE’s Fujairah heads toward Iranian waters: UKMTO
Source: Reuters

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 38 nautical miles (70 km) northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

It said that the vessel was boarded by unauthorized personnel while it was at anchor, and that it is now heading toward Iranian territorial waters.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      