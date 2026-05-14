Vessel seized off UAE’s Fujairah heads toward Iranian waters: UKMTO

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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) stated on Thursday that it had received a report of an incident 38 nautical miles (70 km) northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

It said that the vessel was boarded by unauthorized personnel while it was at anchor, and that it is now heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

News.Az