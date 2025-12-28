Two killed and 32 wounded in Russian attack on Kyiv, emergency service reports
A drone hits an apartment building during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 27, 2025.
The toll from Russian shelling of Kyiv on Saturday has climbed to 32 injured, with two people killed.
That rescue teams have completed emergency and rescue operations at all locations in the city following yesterday's heavy shelling of the Ukrainian capital, News.Az reports, citing the Ukraine"s State Emergency Service.
The latest figures indicate that two people were killed and 32 injured, including two children.
News.Az