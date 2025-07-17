Two killed as Gaza’s only Catholic church damaged in Israeli strike

A view of the damage to the Holy Family church in Gaza City following an Israeli strike on the church, in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City on July 17, 2025./Getty Images

Two people were killed and several others injured after Holy Family Church, Gaza’s only Catholic parish, was damaged by what church officials described as an “apparent strike by the Israeli army.”

The incident, which occurred Thursday morning in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, has sparked international concern, including a statement from the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the deaths in a statement:

“With deep sorrow, the Latin Patriarchate can now confirm that two persons were killed as a result of an apparent strike by the Israeli army that hit the Holy Family Compound this morning. We pray for the rest of their souls and for the end of this barbaric war. Nothing can justify the targeting of innocent civilians.”

Father Gabriel Romanelli, the parish priest, sustained injuries and is receiving treatment at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Multiple other parish members were reportedly hurt.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged the reports and stated:

“The IDF makes every feasible effort to mitigate harm to civilians and civilian structures, including religious sites, and regrets any damage caused to them. The circumstances of the incident are under review.”

The Vatican confirmed the Pope’s deep concern, issuing an official statement:

“His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza. He assures Father Romanelli and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness.”

Pope Leo XIV renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire and expressed hope for dialogue, reconciliation, and lasting peace in the war-torn region.

The Holy Family Church has long been a vital sanctuary for Gaza’s small Catholic community, often referred to as the enclave’s “little flock.” The parish previously maintained close ties with Pope Francis, who offered support during earlier conflicts.

