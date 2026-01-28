Yandex metrika counter

Two major Australian banks hit by service outages

The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank was hit by a service outage on Wednesday, with customers reporting problems accessing the bank’s mobile app.

According to Downdetector, there was a spike in complaints from users who said the app was not working, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

The bank confirmed to NewsWire that it experienced a brief outage, with some customers required to log out and back into the app in order to resume banking services. Commonwealth Bank said services were restored at around 4:45 p.m.

Customers took to social media to express frustration, saying they were unable to check account balances or make payments during the disruption.

The bank has not yet issued a statement explaining the cause of the outage.

Commonwealth Bank was not the only major lender affected on Wednesday. ANZ also confirmed issues with its services.

In a statement posted on social media, ANZ said it was aware of problems causing delays to payments, including salary and pension transactions.

“While the issue has been resolved, a small number of payments may require further checks in the coming days. We know this is frustrating, and we’re sorry for the inconvenience,” ANZ said.

“Our teams are working to process all remaining payments as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience,” the bank added.


