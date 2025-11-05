Two men arrested after explosion at Harvard Medical School campus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two young men have been arrested in connection with an explosion at Harvard Medical School’s campus in Boston over Halloween weekend, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

Investigators say Logan Patterson, 18, and Dominick Cardoza, 20, allegedly broke into a research building early Saturday morning and detonated a large commercial firework inside a locker. The incident triggered a fire alarm and caused property damage, but no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to charging documents, security footage shows the pair entering Harvard’s Goldenson Building construction area around 2 a.m., climbing scaffolding, and later fleeing the scene after the blast. Surveillance video also placed one suspect at the nearby Wentworth Institute of Technology shortly after the incident — where witnesses say the two bragged about the explosion.

Authorities stressed the seriousness of the case.

“Setting off an explosive device at an institution of higher education is not a harmless prank,” said FBI Boston chief Ted Docks.

The suspects, who have no prior criminal record, were released after an initial court appearance. Their attorneys described them as college-aged kids who did not intend serious harm, expressing confidence the case will be viewed as lacking malice.

The FBI and Harvard police continue to investigate the incident, which raised alarms on campus during a night full of Halloween events across Boston-area colleges.

News.Az