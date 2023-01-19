Two more vehicles of Russian peacekeepers passed through protest area without hindrance
Vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeeping contingent pass through the peaceful protest area on the Lachin-Khankandi road without hindrance, News.az reports.
Conditions have been created for a passenger car and a supply vehicle belonging to Russian peacekeepers moving from Lachin to Khankandi to pass through the protest area.