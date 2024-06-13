Two Russian Su-57 jets damaged, claims Ukrainian intel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two of Russia’s state-of-the-art Su-57 fighter jets sustained damage in Akhtubinsk, Russia, Ukrainian military intelligence has claimed, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, stated that the location of the incident occurred nearly 600 km from the Ukrainian border. While not officially disclosing the operation’s origins, Yusov hinted that analysts could draw their own conclusions.He confirmed that one Su-57 sustained severe damage, while the other was less affected and might be repaired relatively quickly.“This marks the first instance of Su-57s being damaged, and notably, two of these advanced Russian fighter jets—the pride of the Russian Air Force—were hit simultaneously,” Yusov said.Yusov pointed out that Russia possesses fewer than ten Su-57 jets. Ukrainian intelligence pointed out that the Su-57 is Russia’s most advanced aircraft, capable of carrying Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles.The incident occurred on Saturday in Akhtubinsk, Russia. On June 7, Ukrainian sources released satellite images of the Akhtubinsk airfield, showing an intact aircraft, as well as visible explosion craters and burn marks indicative of damage the following day.

News.Az