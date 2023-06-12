Two tankers collide on Lena, gasoline leaking into river — emergencies services
12 Jun 2023
Two tankers collided on the Lena River in the Irkutsk Region, damaging a reservoir holding nearly 140 tons of gasoline, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS on Monday, News.az reports.
"The TP-901 tanker rammed the TP-900 tanker carrying 832 tons of gasoline on the Lena Rivers near the village of Alexeyevsk," he said, adding that a reservoir holding 138 tons of gasoline was damaged.
"The fuel is leaking into the river," he said.