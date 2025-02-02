Two Tanzanian soldiers killed in eastern DRC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Tanzanian soldiers serving with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) have been killed in fighting with rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This was reported by the representative of the Tanzanian army, Colonel Gaudentius Ilonda, News.Az citing the Citizen.

"As a result of the attacks in the area of ​​the cities of Sake and Goma on January 24 and 28, two Tanzanian soldiers were killed and four others were wounded," he said. "The wounded are in Goma and receiving medical care."

