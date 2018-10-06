Two vehicles collide in Armenia’s Shirak, one burns down completely

There are injured after a major road accident Friday in Armenia’s Shirak Province, news.am reports.

At 8:56pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a call informing that a road accident had occurred—with an ensuing fire—at the beginning of Azatan village, there were injured, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car and a minivan had crashed on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, and the minivan had caught fire in the impact.

Prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, however, two injured persons were taken to a Gyumri town hospital where doctors said they were in satisfactory condition.

The fire was extinguished at 9:35pm.

But the minivan was burnt down completely.

