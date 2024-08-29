Typhoon Shanshan leaves three dead as it batters Japan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's most powerful typhoon of the year, Typhoon Shanshan, has caused significant devastation, leaving at least three people dead and one person missing, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

"We have reports of three fatalities, and one person is still unaccounted for," Hayashi said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The NHK television network reported that at least 40 people have been injured due to the storm.The typhoon has caused power supply disruptions for around 237,000 households, primarily on Kyushu Island. Additionally, 87 highway sections in Kyushu are blocked, and rail services have been suspended. More than 700 flights have been canceled across Japan over the last two days.Currently, Typhoon Shanshan, with winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 meters per second, is wreaking havoc in Kagoshima Prefecture and is slowly moving northward.

