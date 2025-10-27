UAE approves 2026 budget with 92.4 billion Dirhams in revenues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates has approved its 2026 federal budget, with estimated revenues of 92.4 billion dirhams ($25.2 billion) and balanced expenditures, according to Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, highlighting the UAE’s continued focus on fiscal stability and sustainable growth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The budget aims to support economic development, innovation, and public services while maintaining the UAE’s strong financial position amid global economic uncertainties.

