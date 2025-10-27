Yandex metrika counter

UAE approves 2026 budget with 92.4 billion Dirhams in revenues

  • Economics
  • Share
UAE approves 2026 budget with 92.4 billion Dirhams in revenues
Photo: Reuters

The United Arab Emirates has approved its 2026 federal budget, with estimated revenues of 92.4 billion dirhams ($25.2 billion) and balanced expenditures, according to Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed shared the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, highlighting the UAE’s continued focus on fiscal stability and sustainable growth, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The budget aims to support economic development, innovation, and public services while maintaining the UAE’s strong financial position amid global economic uncertainties.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      