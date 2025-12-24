UAE boosts 5.5G speed with four-carrier aggregation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UAE has significantly upgraded its live 5.5G mobile network by introducing four-carrier aggregation on commercially available smartphones.

Four-carrier aggregation is a mobile network technology that allows a smartphone to use four separate network channels at the same time, instead of just one, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

This can be compared to merging four parallel internet lanes into a single, high-speed lane for your device, enabling faster downloads and smoother streaming. The technology is particularly beneficial in crowded locations such as malls and stadiums.

On supported devices, peak download speeds can surpass 4 gigabits per second, the company said.

The upgrade combines two spectrum types —FDD, which provides wider and more reliable coverage, and TDD, which delivers higher data capacity. Together, they are designed to improve real-world mobile performance rather than just headline speeds. e& said the technology boosts network capacity and efficiency and supports high-bandwidth uses such as 8K video streaming, cloud gaming and advanced enterprise applications. The deployment also signals growing readiness across smartphones and network equipment for 5.5G-Advanced services. The telecom operator said the feature is already live in select areas of the UAE, with wider rollout planned from 2026 onwards.

