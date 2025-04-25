UAE expresses strong solidarity with Türkiye after Istanbul earthquake.

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, the United Arab Emirates expressed solidarity with Türkiye following the earthquake that hit the Sea of Marmara and was felt in northern areas of Istanbul two days ago, causing dozens of injuries.

In a statement, the UAE Foreign Ministry affirmed the country's "steadfast solidarity with Türkiye and its people, as part of the close ties between the two countries," News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The statement also expressed the UAE's "wishes of a speedy recovery for all the injured."

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on Wednesday, injuring at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, said officials.

The epicenter was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

News.Az