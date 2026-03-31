Dubai authorities issue update on Kuwaiti oil tanker incident

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Dubai authorities have reported that the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters has been successfully contained.

The Dubai media office confirmed on X that there were no oil leaks and no injuries resulting from the attack earlier this morning, News.Az reports.

Response teams managed the situation effectively, preventing environmental or human harm.

Kuwait has announced that its giant crude oil tanker, Al-Salmi, was directly targeted in an Iranian attack while anchored in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE.

According to the statement, the tanker was fully loaded with crude oil at the time the incident occurred. The strike resulted in structural damage to the vessel and ignited a fire on board, raising concerns about a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters. Authorities in Dubai said they are assessing the damage following the attack on the Kuwaiti oil tanker.

News.Az