Dubai authorities issue update on Kuwaiti oil tanker incident
Source: Getty Images
Dubai authorities have reported that the incident involving a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters has been successfully contained.
The Dubai media office confirmed on X that there were no oil leaks and no injuries resulting from the attack earlier this morning, News.Az reports.
Response teams managed the situation effectively, preventing environmental or human harm.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Kuwait has announced that its giant crude oil tanker, Al-Salmi, was directly targeted in an Iranian attack while anchored in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE.
By Nijat Babayev