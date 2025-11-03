UAE pledges $100 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates will announce a $100 million humanitarian aid package for Sudan, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said during his address at the IISS Manama Dialogue Forum 2025.

Dr. Gargash stated that the aid will primarily target people affected across Sudan, including in El Fasher and other conflict-hit regions, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

He noted that the UAE is stepping up its humanitarian efforts through field hospitals operating in Chad and South Sudan, stressing the need to ensure that assistance reaches those in need without obstruction to guarantee effective delivery.

He also highlighted that the UAE’s aid initiative will form part of a broader international effort, with contributions from several other countries. The support is being coordinated through the Emirates Red Crescent, the World Food Programme, international organisations, and other humanitarian agencies.

Dr. Gargash reiterated the UAE’s call for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, emphasizing that ending the violence and paving the way for a transitional civilian government is vital to stopping the ongoing humanitarian suffering, particularly in El Fasher.

