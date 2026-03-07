Yandex metrika counter

UAE president says nation in ‘time of war’
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the nation is in a “time of war” in his first public comments since the conflict began.

He said the UAE will carry out its duty towards its country, its people and its residents, in comments made to victims of strikes which aired on Abu Dhabi TV, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

He said that the UAE has “thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey.”

