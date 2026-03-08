UAE reportedly launches its first attack on Iran, targeting a desalination plant as the conflict intensifies

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly carried out its first strike on Iranian territory, News.Az reports, citing UAWIRE.

The report said the attack targeted an Iranian desalination facility and was interpreted by Israeli officials as a signal to Tehran. If Iranian attacks escalate further, the UAE could potentially join the military campaign, even if in a limited role.

The UAE Defense Ministry said the death toll from Iranian attacks since the start of hostilities has risen to four, with another 112 people wounded.

Since the onset of Iranian strikes, Emirati air defenses have detected 238 ballistic missiles: 221 were destroyed, 15 fell into the sea and two landed inside the country, according to the ministry. It said 1,422 Iranian drones were detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell on Emirati territory. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

In the past 24 hours alone, Iran launched 17 missiles at the Emirates, 16 of which were intercepted while one fell into the sea, the ministry said. The UAE was also attacked by 117 drones; 113 were shot down and four fell into the sea.

On March 7, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said his country is at war with Iran.

A UAE-flagged vessel was struck in the Strait of Hormuz, with fatalities reported.

