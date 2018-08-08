UAE residents can now get visa to Azerbaijan on arrival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A ruling from last month means that UAE residents visiting Azerbaijan can now easily get a visa on arrival (previously, visas had to be obtained from the Embassy of Azerbaijan), according to thenational.ae.

“The diverse nation of more than 9 million people has been considered both part of Europe and Asia throughout its history - and it's only a two-and-a-half hour flight from Dubai or Abu Dhabi (both FlyDubai and Etihad travel there directly).

The Azerbaijani Embassy's announcement says:

- "All UAE residents" will get the one month tourist visa on arrival, but that the passport and UAE residence visa must be valid for at least 120 days after the date of entry to Azerbaijan

- That "all foreigners staying in Azerbaijan for more than 15 days should have a registration at State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, please ask your hotel to assist you on the first days of your visit if you will stay more than 15 days"

- That "any person that visited the territories of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia, will be refused in getting visa to Azerbaijan".

Definitely take the time to have tea in a Silk Route caravanserai in Baku's beautiful old town, or to dine in the cavernous underground restaurants in the Downtown area and visit the prehistoric cave drawings of Gobustan. In fact, there are plenty of sights in the city: scroll through the gallery above to see some of the key things you'll find in the country.”

News.Az

News.Az