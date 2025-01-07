UAE's Damac plans $20 billion investment in US data centers

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE-based Damac Properties has made a $20 billion investment in the United States to construct data centers nationwide, as announced by president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday. Hussain Sajwani, founder and chairman of the Dubai-based real estate developer, stated that the investment could increase if the market conditions are favorable, News.az reports citing The National .

“We’ve been waiting four years to increase our investments in the US to a very large amount of money,” Mr Sajwani said alongside Mr Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. He said the investment would go towards data centres that cater to artificial intelligence and cloud businesses.Mr Trump said the first phase of the project will be conducted in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana: “The investment will support massive new data centres across the Midwest, the Sun Belt area, and also to keep America on the cutting edge of technology,” he said.The US investment follows similar investments the group has recently made in Thailand and Saudi Arabia.“[Mr Sajwani] has done sterling work in helping promote the US-UAE business and trade relationship and this new deal underscores his interest in advancing his work … particularly in these data centres,” Danny Sebright, president of the US-UAE Business Council in Washington, told The National.In February, Damac’s digital unit Edgnex Data Centres linked up with British telecoms operator Vodafone to invest $100 million in a project in Turkey. The data centre, which will be built in Turkey's third most populous city of Izmir, will have a capacity of six megawatts and is expected to be completed by 2025,Demand for data centre infrastructure grew during the pandemic as companies moved their business to the cloud amid the disruption caused by Covid-19.Last year, Damac launched about 12,000 new home units and plans to introduce a similar number this year. In December, the company launched Damac Islands development at Dubailand and sold more than 3,000 units in less than 10 hours, with sales totalling Dh10 billion ($2.72 billion), according to the company.Tuesday's announcement is the latest major foreign investment into the US since Mr Trump secured victory in the 2024 election.SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son last month announced the Japanese company would invest $100 billion in US projects over the next four years.Mr Trump has said both investments were made because businesses approved of his election win.“He was very inspired by the election. They wouldn't do it without that election. I can tell you a lot of people wouldn't,” the president-elect said of Mr Sajwani.Trump Organisation tiesThe Emirati businessman has a close relationship with Mr Trump. A Trump-branded golf club in Dubai under Damac was also opened before Mr Trump left office in 2017. It is the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course.“He is a well-respected business partner of Mr Trump,” Mr Sebright said. Now, the company is again open to work with the Trump Organisation on new projects.“If the right opportunity present itself, we are more than happy to work with our all trusted partners, whether it is the Trump Organisation or any other partners,” Ali Sajwani, managing director of Damac Properties ,told The National in December.The Trump Organisation, owned by the president-elect, is also teaming up with London listed Dar Global to develop new projects in Oman, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.Eric Trump, one of Mr Trump's sons and the organisation's executive vice president, said the company is also hoping to further expand into the region with new projects.Founded in 2002, Damac Properties was listed on the Dubai Financial Market in January 2015. However, in March 2022, the company was delisted and converted back into a private entity.

News.Az