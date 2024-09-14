Yandex metrika counter

UAE says it will not back post-war Gaza plans without Palestinian state

The United Arab Emirates says it will not support Israel in its “day after” plan in Gaza unless a Palestinian state is established, News.Az reports.

“The United Arab Emirates is not ready to support the day after the war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state,” UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan posted on X on Saturday.

