UAE intercepts two missiles, three drones launched from Iran

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The United Arab Emirates’ Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted two ballistic missiles and three UAV’s launched from Iran.

According to the ministry, three people were moderately wounded as a result of the attack, News.Az reports.

“Since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the air defences have engaged a total of 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,263 UAV’s,” it said in a post on X.

The ministry stated that since the beginning of the blatant Iranian attacks on the UAE, the air defences have engaged a total of 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,263 UAV’s.

"This brings the total number of injuries to 230, involving multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian."

"The total number of martyrs has reached 3, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian," the ministry added.

The UAE Defense Ministry affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

News.Az