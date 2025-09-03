UAE warns Israel West bank settlement plans cross a 'red line'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Arab Emirates has issued a sharp warning to Israel, saying any annexation of the West Bank would cross a "red line" for Abu Dhabi and threaten the foundations of the Abraham Accords, which normalised ties between the two countries in 2020.

"Our support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate aspiration for an independent state has always been central to the Accords," said Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE’s Assistant Minister for Political Affairs and Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"That was our position in 2020, and it remains our position today."

Her remarks mark the UAE’s strongest criticism of Israel since the Gaza war erupted in 2023. Nusseibeh urged the Israeli government to suspend settlement plans, warning that extremists must not be allowed to dictate the region’s future.

The Abraham Accords, brokered under U.S. President Donald Trump, paved the way for the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco to normalise diplomatic relations with Israel. Abu Dhabi now says those agreements are at risk if Israel pushes ahead with annexation moves.

