Hebron mayor arrested by Israeli forces West Bank raid

Israeli forces have arrested Tayseer Abu Sneineh, the mayor of Hebron, during a raid on the city in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office (ASRA).

Wafa reported that Israeli forces stormed the mayor’s home, searching it and ransacking its contents before taking him to an undisclosed location, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military also established checkpoints across the Hebron governorate and closed several main and secondary roads using iron gates, cement blocks, and earth mounds.

ASRA cited Hebron’s Municipal Council, which condemned the arrest as “not only targeting the mayor himself, but also the will of the people of Hebron and its elected institutions. It constitutes a blatant assault on the democratic process and on our people’s right to manage their affairs and serve their city with freedom and dignity.”

The council urged international, human rights, and humanitarian organizations to pressure for Abu Sneineh’s immediate release and to halt what it described as escalating violations against the city’s leaders and citizens.

