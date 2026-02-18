Tesla avoids license suspension in California

On Tuesday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that Tesla had taken sufficient corrective action and would not face a proposed 30-day suspension, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The move follows a ruling last year by an administrative law judge who found that Tesla had misled consumers by using the terms “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving,” which suggested that its vehicles were capable of fully autonomous operation. The judge recommended suspending the company’s sales license for 30 days.

Instead of immediately imposing the suspension, regulators granted Tesla a 90-day period to revise its marketing practices. After reviewing the changes, officials concluded that the company had adequately addressed the deceptive claims.

Tesla has since added the term “supervised” when referring to its Full Self-Driving feature and has stopped using “Autopilot” in its marketing materials within California.