UBTech signs Airbus deal to expand robot use in aviation

Chinese robotics company UBTech said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the world’s largest aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, to supply robots for use in aviation manufacturing.

According to UBTech, Airbus has already purchased its latest industrial humanoid robot, the Walker S2, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said the two sides plan to work together to broaden the application of humanoid robots in aerospace manufacturing scenarios in the future. Airbus, in a separate statement, noted that the cooperation with UBTech is currently at an early, concept-testing stage.

Humanoid robots, which are designed to closely replicate human movement and behavior, have gained growing importance in China as Beijing searches for solutions to challenges such as trade frictions with the United States, a declining population, and slowing economic growth.

In recent years, Chinese-made humanoid robots have shown increasing levels of agility, demonstrating abilities such as performing somersaults, running a half marathon, and even playing football.

The partnership between UBTech and Airbus follows a deal signed last year between UBTech and U.S. semiconductor company Texas Instruments.

UBTech said that in 2025, the total value of its humanoid robot orders exceeded 1.4 billion yuan. The company added that its production capacity for industrial humanoid robots is expected to surpass 10,000 units in 2026.

