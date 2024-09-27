UEFA bans Barcelona fans from Champions League away game over racist behavior

+ ↺ − 16 px

UEFA has fined Barcelona €10,000 ($11,157) and banned fans from traveling to the club's next away game in the Champions League due to "racist behavior of supporters" during last week's 2-1 defeat to Monaco.

The charges relate to the presence Nazi symbolism in the away end at the Stade Louis II and, as a result, Barça fans will not be present for the game against Crvena Zvezda on Nov. 6 in Belgrade, Serbia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.Barça will also be prohibited from selling away tickets to one additional UEFA competition match, although that ban is suspended for a probationary period of one year.The punishment comes on the back of the behaviour of Barça supporters in their Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last April, after which Barcelona were fined €25,000 by UEFA for Nazi salutes and racist gestures."The charges against Barça relate to racism and/or other discriminatory conduct, per Art. 14(2) of UEFA's Disciplinary Regulations," European football's governing body said in a statement Friday."The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) had decided to order the enforcement of the suspended disciplinary measure imposed by the UEFA Appeals Body in its decision on 17 April 2024 for the racist behaviour of its supporters, i.e. to ban FC Barcelona from selling tickets to its away-supporters for the next UEFA competition match in accordance with Article 26(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations."And also to fine FC Barcelona €10,000 and to ban FC Barcelona from selling tickets to its away-supporters for one additional UEFA competition match for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

News.Az