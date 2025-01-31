UEFA Champions League: Knockout phase play-off draw takes place

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw took place on Friday 31 January, News.az reports.

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Atalanta (Italy)Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Dortmund (Dortmund, Germany)Manchester City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain)Celtic (Scotland) vs Bayern München (Germany)Juventus (Italy) vs PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs AC Milan (Italy)Brest (France) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)Monaco (France) vs Benfica (Portugal)It should be noted that the first matches of this stage will be held on February 11-12, and the return matches on February 18-19.

News.Az