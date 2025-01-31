Yandex metrika counter

UEFA Champions League: Knockout phase play-off draw takes place

  • Sports
  • Share
UEFA Champions League: Knockout phase play-off draw takes place
Photo: UEFA

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw took place on Friday 31 January, News.az reports.

Champions League knockout phase play-off ties revelaed:

Club Brugge (Belgium) vs Atalanta (Italy)
Sporting CP (Portugal) vs Dortmund (Dortmund, Germany)
Manchester City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain)
Celtic (Scotland) vs Bayern München (Germany)
Juventus (Italy) vs PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs AC Milan (Italy)
Brest (France) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Monaco (France) vs Benfica (Portugal)

It should be noted that the first matches of this stage will be held on February 11-12, and the return matches on February 18-19.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      